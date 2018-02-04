Filed Under:Snowmobile Accident

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (AP) – State police say a 43-year-old woman has died in a snowmobile crash in southwestern Michigan.

Troopers called to a wooded area of Berrien County early Saturday found the Owosso woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by authorities.

Investigators say she was a passenger on the snowmobile and suffered a major head injury when she was thrown from it during the crash.

A 31-year-old Owosso man who was driving the snowmobile suffered serious back and pelvis injuries and was listed in serious but stable condition at a Kalamazoo hospital.

Investigators say both victims were not wearing helmets and a preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in Saturday’s crash.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

