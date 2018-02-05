CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Clinton Township police are investigating a shooting at the AMC Star Gratiot 15 theater.
Authorities say the shooting took place just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to investigators two men inside one of the movie theaters got into a verbal argument which escalated to gunfire — leaving one man in critical condition at an area hospital from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the shooter stayed on scene to render aid – when police arrived he was taken into custody. The age and identity of both men has not been released.
The theater was evacuated and later closed for the evening.
The investigation is ongoing but witnesses say the men did not know one another.