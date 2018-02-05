CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Matt Patricia as the franchise’s new head coach.

STATEMENT FROM EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN

“When we launched the search for our next head coach, I wanted to find a leader that could take us to the next level and I am confident we have found that in Matt Patricia. He has been preparing for this opportunity his entire career, and he’s ready for the responsibility and its challenges.

“Matt is driven to succeed, has extreme passion for the game and excels in preparation. He embodies the same hard-working, blue-collar attributes that represent our organization and the great City of Detroit.”

STATEMENT FROM LIONS OWNER AND CHAIRMAN MARTHA FIRESTONE FORD

“On behalf of me and my family, I would like to congratulate and welcome Matt Patricia to the Detroit Lions as our new head coach. We are very excited to have Matt, his wife Raina, and their children, Dominic, Dante and Giamina join the Lions Family.

“I also want to commend Bob and Rod for doing such an exemplary job with the search for our new head coach. I was most pleased with how we handled all the interviews and I am confident that we have found the right man to lead our football team.”

STATEMENT FROM LIONS PRESIDENT ROD WOOD

“Our process was very thorough thanks to Bob who was incredibly prepared to lead the search. We met with several very impressive candidates, but Matt really stood out in his interview and clearly became the best choice for this job.

“In addition to being an exceptional coach, Matt’s tremendous work ethic will resonate with our fans. He will be an outstanding representative of our football team, the Lions organization and our community.”

STATEMENT FROM LIONS HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be named Head Coach of the Detroit Lions. Thank you to Mrs. Ford and her family, Rod Wood, and Bob Quinn for their trust and support as we begin this new chapter of Lions football.

“This position comes with great responsibility, and I will commit every ounce of my energy to this football team, starting today. My family is excited to become part of this wonderful city that displays so much passion for their teams.

“I can’t express enough appreciation to the entire New England Patriots franchise, particularly Robert and Jonathan Kraft and their entire family. I will truly cherish these last 14 years as a member of this incredible organization.

“Lastly, I’d like to express my appreciation and thanks to Bill Belichick. He’s been a remarkable mentor to me, not only as a football coach but also as a man and as a friend. I have learned immensely from his detailed leadership approach to the game, which has certainly shaped me into the football coach that I am today. Quite simply, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with, who I believe, is the greatest coach in NFL history.

“Now I turn all of my attention to the Lions. I look forward to the next chapter of my career in Detroit.”

PATRICIA’S CAREER AND PERSONAL BACKGROUND

Patricia brings to Detroit 20 years of coaching experience in the college and professional ranks, including the past 14 seasons with the New England Patriots. During his time in New England, Patricia helped lead the organization to three Super Bowl Championships (XXXIX, XLIX, LI), six AFC Championships and 13 AFC East Division Championships. In all 14 of his seasons at the Patriots, New England finished with 10 or more wins, including 11 seasons with 12 or more wins.

Patricia, who has coached on both defense and offense, spent the last six seasons (2012-17) serving as the Patriots defensive coordinator following previous stints as the team’s safeties coach (2011), linebackers coach (2006-10), assistant offensive line coach (2005) and coaching assistant (2004). As defensive coordinator, he coached in three Super Bowls and six AFC Championship games.

In 2017, the Patriots ranked fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.5) en route to a 13-3 record. New England held teams to 20 points or fewer in 11 games last year (2nd in NFL), including 10 games with 17 or fewer. In 2016, the team boasted the top-overall scoring defense in the NFL, allowing only 15.6 points per game.

Over the past six years, the Patriots, while accumulating an NFL-best 75-21 (.781) record during that span, rank second in points allowed (19.2), fourth in games
allowing 20 points or fewer (53) and second in games allowing 17 points or fewer (47). The team’s 157 takeaways since 2012, which rank sixth in the NFL, also helped New England accumulate an NFL-best +71 turnover differential during that span. The Patriots won at least 12 games in each of those six seasons.

Since moving over to coach on the defensive side of the ball in 2006, Patricia assisted in the Patriots finishing among the top 10 in points allowed during 11 of his 12 seasons with the defense.

Patricia earned his start with the Patriots in 2004 where he began as a coaching assistant en route to the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Prior to New England, Patricia spent six years in the college ranks, including stints at Syracuse as a graduate assistant (2001-03) and Amherst College where he coached the defensive line (1999-2000). He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I), as a graduate assistant in 1996 before spending two years working as an aeronautical engineer.

Raised in Sherrill, N.Y., Patricia attended Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School, where he lettered in football and wrestling. He played both center and guard at R.P.I., helping the Engineers to a 31-8 record and three ECAC Championships during his collegiate career. He graduated from R.P.I. with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering and went on to earn a master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts.

Matt and his wife, Raina, have two sons, Dominic and Dante, and a daughter, Giamina.

PATRICIA’S COACHING BACKGROUND
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 2004-17
Defensive Coordinator 2012-17
Safeties 2011
Linebackers 2006-10
Assistant Offensive Line 2005
Coaching Assistant 2004
SYRACUSE 2001-03
Graduate Assistant 2001-03
AMHERST 1999-2000
Defensive Line 1999-2000
RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE 1996
Graduate Assistant 1996

