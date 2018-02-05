CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
HOUSTON (AP) — World Series MVP George Springer and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration by agreeing Monday to a $24 million, two-year contract.

Springer gets $12 million annually under the deal and will be eligible for arbitration again after the 2019 season. The hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday.

He asked for a raise from $4,075,000 to $10.5 million and was offered $8.5 million. His case was bolstered when Mookie Betts defeated Boston in the first hearing last week and was awarded $10.5 million rather than the team’s $7.5 million offer.

Springer tied the World Series record with five runs homers, homering in each of the final four games, as Houston won its first title. Springer batted .379 (11 for 29) with five walks in the seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He set career bests during the season with a .283 average, 34 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Houston lost to closer Ken Giles in a case decided Saturday and remains scheduled with a hearing for pitcher Collin McHugh.
Players are 5-2 in cases decided thus far and 17 remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 16. Twenty-four would be the most hearings since 1990.
