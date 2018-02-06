CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera pulling off an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Waterford Township.

The robbery happened Monday, Jan. 22 at the NCA Pharmacy on Highland Road, just east of Williams Lake Road.

According to police, the suspect walked into the pharmacy around 10:18 a.m., told the pharmacist it was an armed robbery and demanded all the Adderall.

The woman gave the crook several bottles of Adderall and he calmly left the store. He then fled the scene in a black Chrysler Sebring.

waterford pharmacy robbery Caught On Camera: Man Robs Waterford Pharmacy Of Adderall

Suspect wanted in pharmacy armed robbery (Photo: Waterford Township Police)

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35- to 40-years-old and 5’11” to 6′ tall, with a bald head and goatee beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, green undershirt, black winter jacket, grey sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-618-6068. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the department’s Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.

Adderall, a prescription amphetamine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is widely abused as a recreational drug.

