WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera pulling off an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Waterford Township.

The robbery happened Monday, Jan. 22 at the NCA Pharmacy on Highland Road, just east of Williams Lake Road.

According to police, the suspect walked into the pharmacy around 10:18 a.m., told the pharmacist it was an armed robbery and demanded all the Adderall.

The woman gave the crook several bottles of Adderall and he calmly left the store. He then fled the scene in a black Chrysler Sebring.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35- to 40-years-old and 5’11” to 6′ tall, with a bald head and goatee beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, green undershirt, black winter jacket, grey sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-618-6068. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the department’s Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.

Adderall, a prescription amphetamine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is widely abused as a recreational drug.