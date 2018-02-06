CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT  (WWJ) – Former Michigan Congressman Joe Knollenberg passed away Tuesday. He was 84. The Republican politician represented Michigan’s 9th and 11th congressional districts.

He served as chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party from 1978 to 1982.

Knollenberg was the representative for Michigan’s 11 congressional district from 1993-2002 and Michigan’s 9th congressional district from 2003-2008.

He left office in 2009 after he was defeated by Democrat Gary Peters in the 2008 election.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that Knollenberg was living at a memory care facility in Troy. He died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

He’s survived by his wife, Sandie, and two sons.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

