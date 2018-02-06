DETROIT (WWJ) – Former Michigan Congressman Joe Knollenberg passed away Tuesday. He was 84. The Republican politician represented Michigan’s 9th and 11th congressional districts.
He served as chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party from 1978 to 1982.
Knollenberg was the representative for Michigan’s 11 congressional district from 1993-2002 and Michigan’s 9th congressional district from 2003-2008.
He left office in 2009 after he was defeated by Democrat Gary Peters in the 2008 election.
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that Knollenberg was living at a memory care facility in Troy. He died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
He’s survived by his wife, Sandie, and two sons.
Funeral arrangements are pending.