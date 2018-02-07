DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit family is desperate for answers, according to Crime Stoppers, in the case of a “hardworking and loving father” who vanished more than two months ago.

John Kimbrough, 51, was last seen at a company Christmas party at the Riverside Marina in Detroit the night of Thursday, December 7, 2017.

According to family, Kimbrough left his home a little after 5 p.m. to arrive to the party by 6 p.m. He was later last seen on surveillance tape leaving the party between approximately 9:30 and 10 p.m.

At this time of his disappearance, Kimbrough was wearing a wine colored suit with a matching hat and a full length fur coat. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weights approximately 190 lbs.

After graduation from Berkley High School, Kimborough got a job at the Detroit Medical Center, where he then worked for over 20 years. He last was employed at Receiving Hospital as a plant operator assistant. In his free time, Kimborough loves tailgating and spending time cooking for his family.

With few clues in the case, Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to Kimborough’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.