CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:detroit, missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit family is desperate for answers, according to Crime Stoppers, in the case of a “hardworking and loving father” who vanished more than two months ago.

missing man Tips Sought In Mans Mysterious Disappearance After Christmas Party

John Kimbrough (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

John Kimbrough, 51, was last seen at a company Christmas party at the Riverside Marina in Detroit the night of Thursday, December 7, 2017.

According to family, Kimbrough left his home a little after 5 p.m. to arrive to the party by 6 p.m.  He was later last seen on surveillance tape leaving the party between approximately 9:30 and 10 p.m.

At this time of his disappearance, Kimbrough was wearing a wine colored suit with a matching hat and a full length fur coat. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weights approximately 190 lbs.

After graduation from Berkley High School, Kimborough got a job at the Detroit Medical Center, where he then worked for over 20 years.  He last was employed at Receiving Hospital as a plant operator assistant. In his free time, Kimborough loves tailgating and spending time cooking for his family.

With few clues in the case, Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to Kimborough’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen