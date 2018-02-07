CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:National Signing Day, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Otis Reese
BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 14: Jim Harbaugh the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines watches the action during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Michigan has lost the best player in its 2018 recruiting class.

Otis Reese, a four-star outside linebacker and the No. 87-ranked player in the country, flipped his commitment to Georgia on Wednesday, national signing day. He originally committed to Michigan in June 2016.

Reese is from Georgia, and the Bulldogs began pursuing him aggressively in December. It was then that Reese decided not to sign with Michigan during the early-signing period.

The Wolverines tried hard to keep Reese in the fold, including hosting him the weekend of Jan. 19. But Reese visited Georgia the following weekend and was apparently sold. A last-minute visit from Jim Harbaugh and Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge wasn’t enough to convince Reese otherwise.

It’s been a disappointing national signing day for Michigan. Harbaugh and Co. also lost out on Nicholas Petit-Frere, the nation’s top-ranked tackle and No. 7-ranked player overall. To add insult to injury, Petit-Frere chose Ohio State.

A year after assembling the fifth-best recruiting class in the country, Michigan’s 2018 class ranks 19th, according to 247 Sports. The Wolverines don’t have a single five-star commit.

Georgia currently has the nation’s best recruiting class, with Ohio State close on their heels. Texas, Miami and Penn State round out the top five.

Comments
  1. Brian Blair says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    go bucks!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen