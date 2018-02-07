CBS 62WWJ Photo/ Bill Szumanski 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
WWJ Newsradio 950WWJ Photo/ Bill Szumanski LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com […]
97.1 The TicketWWJ Photo/ Bill Szumanski Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270WWJ Photo/ Bill Szumanski Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General […]

MUNISING, Mich. (WWJ) – The Upper Peninsula’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is being immortalized on a U.S. quarter.

The landmark along Lake Superior was selected as part of the U.S. Mint’s “America the Beautiful” quarters program.

The design for the back of the coin has an image of Chapel Rock, a towering monument-shaped rock on the east side of the park with a full-grown tree on the top.

2018 america the beautiful quarters coin pictured rocks michigan uncirculated reverse First Look: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Featured On Quarter

(photo: U.S. Mint)

The coin — number 41 in a series of 56 coins depicting national parks and other national treasures — is being debuted Wednesday during a special ceremony at Mather Elementary School in Munsing, the home of Pictured Rocks.

Established in 1966 as our first national lakeshore, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a narrow strip of a park that hugs the Lake Superior coast for more than 40 miles. The shoreline consists of 200-foot-high colorful sandstone cliffs, numerous beaches and 300-foot-tall sand dunes. The shoreline is bordered by hardwood forests with numerous waterfalls, streams and lakes. The park is also home to abundant wildlife including black bears, deer, and porcupine, with bald eagles and peregrine falcons dotting the skies.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen