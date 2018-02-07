DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help locating a person of interest in connection with a assault that turned deadly on the city’s west side.
Police believe Danny James Robinson II may have information pertaining to a shooting on Dec. 11 around 8:40 p.m. that left one man dead. According to authorities the victim is between 50-60 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene when medics arrived at the home on Cortland.
Robinson is described as a black male, 28-years-old, 5 foot 9, and weighs 180 pounds.
If any recognize Robinson or knows of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-6114 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.