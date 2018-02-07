ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Police are looking for two masked men who robbed a couple at gunpoint Tuesday morning outside a Royal Oak restaurant.

Lt. Keith Spencer said a man a woman in their 30s were sitting in their car at around 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the National Coney Island, at N. Main Street and 12 Mile, when they were approached by two unknown men, pointing handguns and demanding money.

The robbers got away with the victims’ wallets and a cell phone, Spencer said, but not before one of them struck the woman with the butt of his gun.

“We’re still looking into the circumstances surrounding about why that occurred,” Spencer told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “She did sustain some minor injuries that she declined to have EMS come and take a look at; and it’s my understanding that she had a bruise and an abrasion as a result of that.”

Spencer said the suspect fled the scene following the incident and remained at large on Wednesday.

Suspect number one is described as a black male with glasses, 6’ tall and around 200 lbs., wearing a light blue zip up hoodie and a winter hat. Suspect two is described as a black male, 6’1” and around 220 lbs., wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

Other than that, Spencer said investigators they don’t have much to go on, as security video of the scene is dark and grainy. Police are stepping up patrols in the area.

Meanwhile, Spencer offered this advice to residents and visitors:

“If something like that does happen to somebody…follow whatever demands that you’re given. You know, property is nowhere near worth a life.”

As an investigation continues, anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects involved is asked to call Lt. Spencer at 248-246-3456.