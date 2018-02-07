ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A big move for a once-dominate toy retailer could mean big deals for shoppers.
Massive going-out-of businesses sales are expected to start shortly at over 150 Toys “R” Us stores across the country, including a half-dozen in our state.
The following Michigan stores are slated to close:
- Ann Arbor, 3725 Carpenter Road
- Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw
- Lansing, 5900 W. Saginaw Highway
- Grand Rapids, 4923 28th Street South East
- Muskegon, 5363 Harvey Street
- Traverse City, 2620 Crossing Circle
The retailer’s CEO David Brandon announced last month that the company would be shuttering 20 percent of its U.S. stores, stores after filing for bankruptcy — with a total of around 180 Toys “R” Us and “Babies “R” Us locations on the chopping block.
Brandon said the closures would begin in early February and last through mid-April, promising shoppers “deep discounts and deals” during going-out-of-business sales.
Time reports that while the has yet to officially announce the dates of the massive sales, after a bankruptcy court approved liquidation plans on Tuesday, the sales can begin as early as Wednesday. At other locations, the retailer is expected to combine its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.
About three dozen retailers sought bankruptcy protection in 2017 due in large part to a radical shift in consumer behavior, both in where they shop — including online — and what they buy.
Toys R Us currently operates about 900 stores in the U.S.