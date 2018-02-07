CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
(credit: istock)

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A big move for a once-dominate toy retailer could mean big deals for shoppers.

Massive going-out-of businesses sales are expected to start shortly at over 150 Toys “R” Us stores across the country, including a half-dozen in our state.

The following Michigan stores are slated to close:

  • Ann Arbor, 3725 Carpenter Road
  • Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw
  • Lansing, 5900 W. Saginaw Highway
  • Grand Rapids, 4923 28th Street South East
  • Muskegon, 5363 Harvey Street
  • Traverse City, 2620 Crossing Circle

The retailer’s CEO David Brandon announced last month that the company would be shuttering 20 percent of its U.S. stores, stores after filing for bankruptcy — with a total of around 180 Toys “R” Us and “Babies “R” Us locations on the chopping block.

Brandon said the closures would begin in early February and last through mid-April, promising shoppers “deep discounts and deals” during going-out-of-business sales.

Time reports that while the has yet to officially announce the dates of the massive sales, after a bankruptcy court approved liquidation plans on Tuesday, the sales can begin as early as Wednesday. At other locations, the retailer is expected to combine its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

About three dozen retailers sought bankruptcy protection in 2017 due in large part to a radical shift in consumer behavior, both in where they shop — including online — and what they buy.

Toys R Us currently operates about 900 stores in the U.S.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen