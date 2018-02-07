(credit: istock)

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A big move for a once-dominate toy retailer could mean big deals for shoppers.

Massive going-out-of businesses sales are expected to start shortly at over 150 Toys “R” Us stores across the country, including a half-dozen in our state.

The following Michigan stores are slated to close:

Ann Arbor, 3725 Carpenter Road

Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw

Lansing, 5900 W. Saginaw Highway

Grand Rapids, 4923 28th Street South East

Muskegon, 5363 Harvey Street

Traverse City, 2620 Crossing Circle

The retailer’s CEO David Brandon announced last month that the company would be shuttering 20 percent of its U.S. stores, stores after filing for bankruptcy — with a total of around 180 Toys “R” Us and “Babies “R” Us locations on the chopping block.

Brandon said the closures would begin in early February and last through mid-April, promising shoppers “deep discounts and deals” during going-out-of-business sales.

Time reports that while the has yet to officially announce the dates of the massive sales, after a bankruptcy court approved liquidation plans on Tuesday, the sales can begin as early as Wednesday. At other locations, the retailer is expected to combine its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

About three dozen retailers sought bankruptcy protection in 2017 due in large part to a radical shift in consumer behavior, both in where they shop — including online — and what they buy.

Toys R Us currently operates about 900 stores in the U.S.