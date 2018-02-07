BEDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say snowy weather might be to blame for a deadly crash in southern Monroe County.
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Samaria Road just east of Jackman Road in Bedford Township, not far from Temperance.
The Sheriff’s Department says 20-year-old Rosella Pettrey was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle, a 2005 Ford Taurus. After losing control, Pettrey’s vehicle was struck by a 2011 Kia Soul, which was traveling eastbound.
Pettrey was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 50-year-old Ohio man, was transported to Promedica Toledo Hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.