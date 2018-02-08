FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say two Florida teenagers were killed when a 98-year-old Dearborn man driving an RV on the wrong side of a divided road crashed into their vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday evening on State Road 70 in Fort Pierce.
Santia Feketa, 18, and Britney Poindexter, 17, were traveling eastbound in a pickup truck when Walter Roney of Dearborn, Michigan, drove into their lane, heading westbound.
It’s unclear how long Roney was driving the wrong direction before the head-on collision occurred. The four-lane road is separated by a grass median.
Roney and his passenger, 75-year-old Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns, of Brighton, Mich., were seriously injured and remain hospitalized. Both were last reported in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.
