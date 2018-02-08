By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ union will open its own spring training camp for the first time since the end of the 1994-95 strike, inviting free agents to work out at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Union head Tony Clark said Thursday the camp will open Tuesday and run into March.
More than 100 free agents are still seeking jobs. Teams start spring training workouts next Wednesday.
