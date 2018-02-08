ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An accident investigation Thursday closed southbound traffic on a Roseville road for hours.
The accident involving a postal truck happened around noon Friday. The delivery truck, with a 63-year-old worker, had stopped along Utica Road to deliver mail to a home between 13 Mile Road and Castle Street.
That’s when, according to police, an 87-year-old man driving a Dodge Durango hit the truck causing injury to the postal truck driver.
Police say the truck did have its emergency flashers on while stopped.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
The Durango driver did not suffer any injury, but the postal worker had to be taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police say there is no indication of intoxicants or distracted driving at this time.