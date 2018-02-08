DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a killer after deadly double shooting on the city’s west side.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Belleterre Avenue, near Livernois and Grand River avenues.
According to police, the victims were inside a vehicle that pulled up near a vacant home, when someone came outside and opened fire.
A 24-year-old was fatally wounded and a 23-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect remains at large. At this point, police haven’t released a description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.