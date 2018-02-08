Vegetarian Chili (Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



Hunger drags you down, making you less productive in the afternoon, so skipping lunch is not an option. However, you don’t have to settle for fast food either. Bring your lunch to work instead. You’ll save money by skipping the drive-through and you’ll stick to your resolutions by enjoying healthier meals. Grab your lunchbox to fill with these tasty entrees for dining at your desk.



Citrus Salad

During the winter, fresh produce can be hard to find. However, this is not the case for citrus. Grab some oranges or grapefruit and add segments to boost your favorite leafy salad. Grapefruit pairs well with spinach and oranges go great with leafy green lettuce. The citrus contributes vitamin C and fiber to your meal while helping you increase your daily servings of fruits and vegetables. To keep the greens from getting soggy, pack the fruit and dressing in separate containers.

Vegetarian Chili

Either find your own homemade recipe or use a packaged chili. Though most don’t think of chili as a healthy dish, vegetarian chili can be. Thanks to the use of protein-packed, fiber-filled beans, this version of chili tastes great without breaking your diet. If you opt for a homemade version, you control the ingredients, including the amount of salt in the dish. Use a thermos to keep your chili warm until lunch, or microwave it in your work break room. The flavorful spices will warm you up on even the coldest winter afternoons.

Quesadillas

Think of quesadillas as a Tex-Mex version of a grilled cheese sandwich. With the availability of whole wheat tortillas and low-fat cheeses, grocery stores make it easy to create a healthy take on this comfort food. This Cooking Matters recipe for black bean and vegetable quesadillas packs veggies and beans into a tortilla for a more filling and healthy dish. Eat this for lunch, and you may find that you can more easily avoid a mid-afternoon vending machine run.

Greek Salad Lettuce Wraps

Warmer weather means eating lighter and these lettuce wraps are the way to go. Take your favorite green, fill it with veggies, protein, grains and a sauce and you have a complete meal. Serve these Greek Salad Quinoa Lettuce Wraps to the whole family. Or keep the filling in the fridge for several days for a healthy lunch on the go.

This winter, don’t let your lunch choices drag you down. Stay healthy and save money with these vegetable-filled lunch options that are ideal for eating at work.





