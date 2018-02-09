CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
WINTER STORM WATCH: HOW MUCH WE'RE EXPECTING | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS| AAA WARNS DRIVERS
Filed Under:detroit
(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fifth Detroit police officer has pleaded guilty in a scheme to take bribes in exchange for sending abandoned or stolen vehicles to a collision shop.

Charles Wills, 52, was accused of accepting $4,000 in bribes. He pleaded guilty to extortion Thursday in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said the five were bad apples in a police department that otherwise has “courageous, dedicated” officers.

The others convicted in connection with this FBI investigation were:

• James Robertson, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion
• Jamil Martin, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion
• Martin Tutt, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion
• Anthony Careathers, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion

A sixth accused officer, 45-year-old Deonne Dotson, is awaiting trial.

All were accused of using their positions as police officers to get cash for steering cars to certain shops.

“I certainly appreciate the collaborative partnership of the state and federal agencies who took part in conducting this investigation.” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig, in a statement. “Although, the actions of these officers are disappointing, I echo U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider in saying that the vast majority of the men and women on this department, serve the residents of this city with the utmost level of integrity and dedication.”

Added Timothy Waters, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Division: “Charles Wills’ actions are not representative of the law enforcement professionals at the Detroit Police Department who remain committed to upholding the laws and keeping our community safe.”

Each of the extortion charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. All five defendants remain free on bond awaiting sentencing scheduled for June 12.

 © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen