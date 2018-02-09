(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fifth Detroit police officer has pleaded guilty in a scheme to take bribes in exchange for sending abandoned or stolen vehicles to a collision shop.

Charles Wills, 52, was accused of accepting $4,000 in bribes. He pleaded guilty to extortion Thursday in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said the five were bad apples in a police department that otherwise has “courageous, dedicated” officers.

The others convicted in connection with this FBI investigation were:

• James Robertson, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion

• Jamil Martin, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion

• Martin Tutt, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion

• Anthony Careathers, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion

A sixth accused officer, 45-year-old Deonne Dotson, is awaiting trial.

All were accused of using their positions as police officers to get cash for steering cars to certain shops.

“I certainly appreciate the collaborative partnership of the state and federal agencies who took part in conducting this investigation.” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig, in a statement. “Although, the actions of these officers are disappointing, I echo U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider in saying that the vast majority of the men and women on this department, serve the residents of this city with the utmost level of integrity and dedication.”

Added Timothy Waters, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Division: “Charles Wills’ actions are not representative of the law enforcement professionals at the Detroit Police Department who remain committed to upholding the laws and keeping our community safe.”

Each of the extortion charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. All five defendants remain free on bond awaiting sentencing scheduled for June 12.

