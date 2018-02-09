CBS 62Dylan Turner, 17. (Family photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Friday, Feb. 9 is one of the tastiest day’s of the year. It’s National Pizza Day! You get to feast on a masterpiece of crunchy crust, tangy tomato sauce, gooey cheese and all the toppings you can handle.

Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, sassy pineapple ham or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals:

• Domino’s
Several deals to choose from: One large three-topping pizza for $7.99; Any medium two-topping pan pizzas for $8.99; Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each.

• Happy’s Pizza
Get 2 large single-topping pizzas and an order of breadsticks for $19.99. Or, get a large single topping pizza, an order of stuffed cheese breand a free Pepsi 2-liter for $15.99.

• Hungry Howies
Get a small, two-topping pizza for $5; a large, one-topping deep dish for $10; or two medium one-topping pizzas and an order of Howie bread for $15.

• Papa John’s
Get 25-percent off regular-priced menu items with coupon code 25DISC.

• Pizza Hut
Get two or more medium pizzas with as many toppings as you want for $6.99 each, or a large two-topping pizza for $7.99.

*Promotions may vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to ensure these coupons and deals are valid at your local restaurant.

