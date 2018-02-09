WWJ’s Winter Survival Radiothon For THAW Raises $1.4 Million
(Photo: WWJ Newsradio 950)

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – With your help, WWJ Newsradio 950 has raised more than $1.4 million in our 15th annual Winter Survival Radiothon for THAW, The Heat and Warmth Fund.

Along with our enthusiastic volunteers, we took your calls all day Friday — broadcasting live from our radio studios in Southfield, collecting donations to keep Michigan families in need warm this winter.

Although the radiothon has ended, there’s still time to help out and get a little something for yourself in the process. The online auction for THAW continues through Monday, February 12 at 6 p.m. Hundreds of items are up for bids, including sporting event and concert tickets, entertainment packages, gourmet dining, one-of-a-kind experiences and much more. ** Click here to bid on auction items. **

– You can still make a donation online, too, at this link –

THAW assists families in need by preventing utility shut-off, providing fuel or restoring services. 91% of every dollar that THAW spends goes directly to help those in need and THAW’s utility partners match every dollar that THAW raises, so that $1 becomes $2 in energy assistance.

This support can be life-saving for struggling Michigan families facing a serious financial crisis — usually due to a job loss, a serious illness or other family emergency — who are temporarily unable to pay their utility bills.

“It helps someone not have to make a choice if they’re really in a dire situation,” THAW’s Cindy Paske explained. “What you’ll see is individuals who will have to choose: ‘Do I buy my medicine? Do I pay my energy bill? Do I buy a coat for my daughter?'”

“At least with THAW it removes one of those elements out of the question and lets them focus on their basic needs,” Paske said.

Keep in mind: A $40 donation will keep a family’s heat and lights on for two weeks, a $100 donation will keep a family warm for more than a month, and a $240 donation will keep a family safe and warm for three months.

Those looking for help from THAW can call 1-800-866-THAW (8429).

