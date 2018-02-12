CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: Esteban Loaiza #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on April 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested in California on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

Loaiza was booked Friday on charges involving the possession, transport and sale of 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of suspected cocaine. He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

It was not immediately known if Loaiza has hired a lawyer. He could not be reached for comment.

San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Vickery says the packages are still being tested.

The 46-year-old played for numerous teams between 1995 and 2008, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates and concluding with his second stint with the Chicago White Sox.
Loaiza, who was born in Tijuana, Mexico, was briefly married to the late singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012.
___
This story has been clarified to show that the packages of drugs are still being tested and are suspected to contain cocaine but could also involve other drugs.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

