DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after the body of a man is found Sunday on a city street.

According to police the man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was found in the 14300 block of Sussex at 12:20 a.m.

Authorities say the 20- something victim had been at a gambling party just before he was shot.

Police are searching for up to five people of interest in connection with the fatal shooting – they may be traveling in a gold or creme color Tahoe SUV. It’s believed that one of the suspects is armed with a handgun.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

If you have any information about this incident – you are asked to contact Detroit police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, or can leave a tip on their app, DPD Connect.