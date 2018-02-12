Michigan Concussion Law Now Requires More Training
CBS 62(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The Ticket(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko […]
Filed Under:Concussions
(credit: istock)

(WWJ) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the state sports concussion law now requires more training for coaches involved in youth sports.

The law now requires coaches and any other adults involved in youth sports to complete an online training seminar every three years, as opposed to doing it just once.

“This will allow for if there’s any new recommendations, new protocols, any new research on concussions, this will allow the training to be updated so everyone has the most current information,” MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said.

The concussion law already requires youth sports organizers to provide educational materials to athletes and parents that show the signs and symptoms of a concussion. The law also requires the immediate removal of an athlete from the participation in an athletic activity if they are suspected of having a concussion in order to protect the safety and well-being of the student, Sutfin said.

Each year, U.S. emergency departments treat more than 170,000 sports and recreation-related concussions among children and adolescents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A concussion is a serious brain injury caused by a blow, bump or intense jolt to the head. It can happen in any sport or recreational activity. In 2013, Michigan became the 39th state to enact law regulating sports-related concussions. This new amendment was signed into law in October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen