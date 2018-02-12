By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became a good-luck charm during the NBA lottery, will undergo major brain surgery this week.

A team spokesman said the 21-year-old Michigan State student will have the operation in Detroit.

In 2011, the younger Gilbert endeared himself to Cavs fans when he represented the team at the draft lottery. Cleveland won the No. 1 overall pick, which the team later used to select All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses at the event, the then-14-year-old Gilbert cracked “What’s not to like?” when asked how if felt that his dad considered him his “personal hero.”

Nick Gilbert was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors. He has undergone previous surgeries for the genetic illness.

Dan Gilbert, who has five children, serves on the board for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which is trying to find a cure for his son’s condition.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)