Lost wedding album (photo: Tracy Banish)

MILFORD (WWJ) – A Milford woman uncovered a mystery after buying a cabinet from a resale shop and finding a photo album tucked away inside. Now, she’s out to find the people in the pictures.

It’s not just any photo album, either. This one is from a wedding. Anthony and Kate’s wedding on October 6th 2016.

Woman Finds Wedding Album In Resale Cabinet: Do You Know Anthony And Kate?

“There are no other names, no other description of where the wedding was,” Tracy Banish told WWJ’s Pat Vitale. “It’s a beautiful little album. I know if it were me, I would like to have it back.”

Banish found the album when she was cleaning out the hutch she bought.

“Inside the cabinet, there are wine holders, little cut out squares that they could put wine bottles in, and it was in one of those,” she said.

Except for than their first names and wedding date, Banish knows nothing else about the couple.

“Nobody seems to recognize the church and there’s nothing in any of the pictures that have any names on it for the photographer or of the church or anything that would really stand out to us,” she said. “My husband, he thought it might be a Catholic church based on some of the features, and you can see the shoulder of a priest who is doing the ceremony, as well as some of the stained glass.”

Banish is sharing some of the 14 photos on social media — which show the happy couple exchanging their vows, guests at a reception, two young flower girls in white dresses, the bride at the alter — in hopes of tracking down the album’s owner.

“I don’t know if they have other copies of it or how sentimental it is to somebody,” said Banish.

