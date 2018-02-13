(credit: istock)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An athletic league has placed the sports programs of the Clairton and Monessen school district on five years’ probation among other penalties following a fight involving players and fans at a high school boys’ basketball game last week.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League said Monday that probation applies to all sports. Any violations will mean a tournament ban for that sport for the season, and both schools must begin a sportsmanship program with consequences for bad behavior.

Video on social media showed dozens of fans spilling onto the court in an all-out brawl after a fourth-quarter fight between two players Feb. 6. The game was stopped and Monessen was awarded a 54-45 victory. The league’s executive director earlier called it “totally unacceptable.”

The schools can appeal the decision.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)