HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Authorities are trying to determine what caused a home in Harper Woods to go up in flames.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home on Fleetwood Drive and Peerless Avenue, in the area of I-94 and Vernier Road. Crews from at least three different cities responded to the scene.

Jackson Nina, who lives next door to the home, said flames were shooting at least three feet above the roof.

A home fire on Fleetwood Street in Harper Woods. No one was home, no injuries, cause being investigated. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/V40ffd0iwY — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) February 13, 2018

“I looked up and just, the house is on fire,” Nina told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

No one was at home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

