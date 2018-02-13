CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi #11 of the Cleveland Browns makes a diving 29 yard reception past coerberback Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi has divulged that he lost most of his left hand in an all-terrain vehicle crash last April.

Massaquoi, who starred at Georgia before he was drafted by Cleveland in the second round in 2009, revealed his prosthetic and details of his misfortune in a video posted Monday on The Players Tribune.

Massaquoi was riding ATVs with friends when he said he took a turn too sharply and crashed. The 31-year-old said it felt as if an explosion had gone off in his hand, and he was initially unaware of the severity of his injury.

“What I’m seeing and what my friends are seeing are completely different,” he said, giving the first public description of his life-changing ordeal. “They’re seeing what actually happened. I’m seeing what I think happened. I’m thinking that I just broke my hand. My friend, on the other hand, thinks my hand just went through a meat grinder or something like that. Meanwhile you can see the panic and the fear in everybody.”

Massaquoi said he was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where doctors initially tried to save his hand. However, after it didn’t heal as hoped, four fingers were amputated. His thumb was spared.

He has battled denial and fear during his recovery.

“It gives you a perspective of how precious life is,” he said. “How fast things can change. You go from joy-riding to getting in a helicopter to find out that your hand’s going to be amputated.”

Massaquoi, who spent four years with the Browns and has been out of football since, credited his family and friends for helping him come to terms with the injury.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

