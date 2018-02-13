By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The weather outside your window doesn’t look like there is any warmth in sight, but we know it is around the corner — or at least we have to hold out hope.

There’s good news: The Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Tuesday morning.

Detroit Free Press beat writer Anthony Fenech posted a funny joke on his Twitter page about the fact that Justin Verlander hasn’t been spotted yet.

Tigers pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training but I still haven’t seen Justin Verlander. Will ask. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) February 13, 2018

This was such a great tweet that even Justin Verlander himself retweeted it asking if anyone was wearing his old number 35.

It looks as if Verlander’s trade still doesn’t sit well with some of his former teammates. Daniel Norris is still taking it hard.

https://twitter.com/DanielNorris18/status/963480776137

After seeing the emojis that were included in the tweet it makes me wonder if Verlander misses going to spring training with the Detroit Tigers.

According to the Tigers’ official 40-man roster on their website, they have not given out the number 35.