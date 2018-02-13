CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LANSING (WWJ) – Police in the Lansing area are asking for help to identify a man wanted in the armed robbery of a Family Video store.

Police Release Photos Of Man Who Robbed Family Video At Gunpoint

Police need help to ID this suspect. (Photo: Lansing police)

The suspect was caught on camera after he entered the business, in the 2500 block of S. Cedar St. in Lansing, at 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect approached an employee, displayed a weapon and demanded cash, police said. The suspect was given some money and left. No one was injured.

A police K9 team tracked the suspect to the 1400 block of S. Washington where the trail ended.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows the man in the photo released to the media Tuesday or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Mid Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

