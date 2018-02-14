CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By Chase Hunt

Black History Month honors the struggles, the history, the music and much more of African-Americans who took strides to not only reshape the future, but also bring us entertainment that has lasted generations. During the month of February, join in on understanding truths, revisiting the civil rights movement and the music of Motown in Detroit.

The Black History Ball
The Student Center At Wayne State University
5221 Gullen Mall
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 577-1010
www.eventbrite.com

Being held on the second floor in the ballroom of The Student Center on Feb. 25, 2018 beginning at 4 p.m., The Black History Ball brings together a multitude of professionals to discuss the history of African-Americans – both what has been learned as true and false. Professionals come from various walks of life including law, education, community organizers, art and much more. This is a place for professionals and students to network and connect especially for those looking to help shape the future. It is asked that all attending wear black. For additional information, contact Jasmine Brockman at the phone number above or at dosofrontdesk@wayne.edu.

Black History Month Celebration
The Henry Ford Museum Of American Innovation
20900 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 982-6001
www.thehenryford.org

The Black History Month Celebration at The Henry Ford Museum takes place on Feb. 14 through Feb. 18 and then again from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25 and explores not only the courageous figures from the past but also the beginnings of jazz music, civil rights movements as well the presidency of President Barack Obama as the first African-American leader of the United States. During these dates, the museum will cover figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks and the Freedom Riders through a dramatic performance (“Minds of Freedom”) and northern migration as well. One figure the museum will the story of is Elijah McCoy, the child of fugitive slaves who escaped through the Underground Railroad. McCoy is responsible for 57 original patents. General admission for non-members is $23.

Motown Museum
2648 W. Grand Blvd.
Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 875-2264
www.motownmuseum.org

Nicknamed “Hitsville U.S.A.,” the original headquarters of Motown and home of founder Berry Gordy, the Motown Museum (first founded as a museum in 1985) commemorates the greats in music such as Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5, The Supremes and so many more. At the museum, visitors will discover how it all started with a mere $800 loan from his family. In 2016, the museum announced a $50 million expansion as part of a plan to continue revitalizing Detroit with additional donations being received as recent as January 2018. Work began in fall 2017 and will conclude in 2019 to give the grounds an additional 50,000 square feet for fans and visitors to enjoy. Tours are guided only and last about an hour and are scheduled every half hour.

Black History Month At The Detroit Institute Of Arts
5200 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 833-7900
www.dia.org

Throughout February, Detroit Institute Of Arts will have its doors open to its African art collection along with workshop drop-ins (check website for event details) and tours. DIA celebrates the artistry and creativity of African-Americans with extended event hours dedicated to the movement not only in the community itself but also in Detroit. Check out “Artist Demonstration: The Happy Heart” on Feb. 17 and 18 at noon as just one of its events throughout the month. Entrance is free for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne county residents while other counties are $14 for adults. Student, senior and children discounts are available.

African American History Month At The Michigan Science Center
5020 John R St.
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 577-8400
www.mi-sci.org

The African American History Month at the Michigan Science Center will teach about what African Americans accomplished in the world of science throughout Feb. The station where the event is being held runs every Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. concluding on Feb. 25. The event’s admission is $14 for adults, $11 for those ages 2-12 and of course free for those under the age of 2.

