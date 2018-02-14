CBS 62LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Director Jerry Bruckheimer attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email […]
Filed Under:Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man who was released from prison last summer has been charged with killing a Flint-area woman after meeting her on the internet.

david reed Ex Con Charged With Killing Michigan Woman He Met Online

David Reed (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

The victim, 53-year-old Ranee Mckelvey, was found Sunday after she didn’t appear for work. Investigators believe she was asphyxiated at her Grand Blanc Township home.

The Genesee County prosecutor says 47-year-old David Reed has been charged with murder and attempted arson. Police found the house full of natural gas and believe he wanted to cause a fire.

Reed is due in court Wednesday. The prosecutor’s office says he had moved in after meeting Mckelvey on a dating website.

In August, Reed was released after 10 years in prison for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm in Wayne County. It was his fourth attempt to win parole.

