Filed Under:detroit, Human Trafficking
Left to right: Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three Detroit residents are behind bars, accused in the alleged human trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday that 33-year-old Eric Alexander Brown, 26-year-old Brian Deshawn Ash and 18-year-old Grace Nyirahabimana were arrested in connection with the case.

Prosecutors allege the minor child, also a Detroit resident, was driven to hotels and sold for sex. The crimes, Worthy said, were committed within the city of Detroit January 16 and January 26 of this year.

All three defendants, who prosecutors believe acted together, have been arraigned in 36th District Court.

Brown is charged with the following: Human Trafficking, Human Trafficking of a Minor, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree, and Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Distributing/Promoting.

Ash is charged with: Human Trafficking of a Minor, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Distributing/Promoting.

Nyirahabimana is charged with: Human Trafficking of a Minor, and Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

Judge Lydia Nance-Adams set bond a $1 million cash or surety or Ash , $250,000 cash or surety for Nyirahabimana,while Brown was remanded into custody.

Reporting from the courthouse, WWJ’s Mike Campbell said Brown’s attorney, without success, had argued with the judge for leniency “as he said Brown needed to go to his job at Chrysler to provide for family, including a young child.”

All three defendants will be back in court for a probable cause conferences next Wednesday.

