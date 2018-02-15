GARDEN CITY (WWJ) – Police say a tip has led to the arrest of a Brighton man on child pornography charges.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 65-year-old Todd Burton, turned himself in at 21st District Court in Garden City following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said the investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip. Following up on the information, investigators were left to a residence, business and the suspect, between Brighton and Garden City. A search of both the home and business netted multiple devices and evidence, according to police.

Burton was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive activity or material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Burton could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on all counts.

In announcing the charges, the MSP Computer Crimes Unit encouraged parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet, noting that there are many resources available to help guide parents at this link.

As always, anyone who has any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is urged to report it to the CyberTipline at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.