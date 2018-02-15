(photo: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a pair of suspects who shot and killed two brothers during an overnight home invasion on the west side.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Ashton, along the Southfield Freeway near Schoolcraft Avenue, after a family — a mother with broken leg, her three sons, a granddaughter and a family friend — had returned from grocery shopping.

The brothers helped their mother inside the house and were unloading groceries and packages from their car when they were approached by three suspects, who were dressed in all black with two wearing ski masks.

2 brothers dead after attempted forced invasion at their home on Eaton at Ashton (1 st west of Southfield Fwy S Service Dr). A 3rd brother + a sister, their mom + a man in family's long-term care are unhurt. 1 person in custody; 2 sought. (Only descrip is "black males.") @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/YxdM8fePuC — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) February 15, 2018

What happened next remains under investigation. Police say the brothers were marched back inside the home at gunpoint. The group eventually ended up in the fenced-in backyard of the home, where shots were fired. One of the brothers, Thomas Anderson, grabbed a gun and fired back at the suspects, who fled the scene.

“Alls I seen is shots going like this, the flare from their gun, and the only thing I could do is just shoot back at them to get them away from our house,” Anderson, a licensed CPL holder, told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “I wish I would have got them.”

The other two brothers, ages 54 and 47, were shot and taken to a nearby hospital where they died. The older man was shot in the chest and the younger man was shot in the stomach.

State Police tracking dogs were brought to the area, where one possible suspect was taken into custody near Piedmont and Chalfonte. Two suspects remain at large.

The investigation and search are ongoing.

