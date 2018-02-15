DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Wayne State University student has been suspended after he allegedly pulled a knife on campus and made threatening remarks regarding immigrants.

The student approached a table in State Hall Tuesday where members of the social justice and pro-immigrant rights group By Any Means Necessary were passing out literature.

BAMN organizer Kate Stenvig told the Detroit Free Press the student was wearing a Donald Trump shirt and said immigrants should be “deported or killed.” She recorded video of the encounter, which was shared on social media.

Click here to watch the video (WARNING: Contains explicit language)

The same student allegedly walked past the table last week, Stenvig said, and shouted “Make America great again!” and “Kill all illegals!”

Once the student was identified, he was suspended. University police Chief Anthony Holt says the Detroit school doesn’t allow “weapons or any type of violence.” No charges have been announced.

University President M. Roy Wilson said in a statement the school encourages “respectful dialogue” and “passionate debate,” but “there is no place for violence or threats.”

Wilson also urged anyone who witnesses or knows of similar incidents to call Wayne State Police at 313-577-2222. In this instance, no one called police.

