TROY (WWJ) – Two teenage suspects are in custody, accused in an armed mugging in the parking lot of the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Troy police say a female shopper was walking to her car outside Macy’s — along W. Big Beaver Rd., on the south side of the mall — when she was approached by two young men, one armed with a pistol.

One suspect demanded that the woman turn over her money and bags or she would be “blown away right here,” according to police. The second then demanded the victim’s cell phone and glasses.

Police said the woman turned over the items, wasn’t injured, and the suspects ran away.

On February 14, Troy investigators determined that the suspects were had been arrested by Southfield police on another charge. Evidence connecting the suspects to the Troy offense was discovered.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the gun used in the robbery was an air soft style weapon, police said, and evidence connecting the suspects to the Troy robbery was allegedly discovered.

Both suspects — both 17-year-old Southfield residents —were charged with one count of Armed Robbery and Felony Firearm – Pneumatic Gun for the Troy incident.

They’re currently being held in the Oakland County Jail awaiting arraignment on these Troy charges. Police said the teens’ name and photos would be released after arraignment, which is expected next week.