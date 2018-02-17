BREAKING: Hosmer Agrees To 8-Year Deal With Padres

(WWJ) – Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, as first reported by Padres beat writer Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Terms of Hosmer’s new deal have not been officially announced, but Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that Hosmer has an eight-year deal with the club, with an opt-out clause after the fifth season.

Eric Hosmer has agreed to an 8-year contract with the #Padres that includes an opt-out after 5 years, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 18, 2018

Hosmer has hit 25 home runs in consecutive seasons and batted .318 with a .385 on-base percentage last season.

Tigers fans may be happy to see Hosmer out of the American League Central Division. He owns a .328 batting average against Detroit and his 20 home runs against the Tigers are his most against any team in baseball.

Hosmer was part of a large number of free agents still awaiting new contracts, even as Spring Training has begun across the league.