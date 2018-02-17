DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A museum dedicated to the birthplace of the Model T is seeking descendants of people who worked in the first building operated by Ford Motor Co.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant is looking for descendants to participate in its Piquette Heritage Day on April 8.

Organizers say a score of descendants has been found, but they’re seeking more as they honor the families’ contribution to U.S. auto history. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of anyone who worked in the building can participate.

Descendants are encouraged to contact Nancy Darga at 313-872-8759 for more information.

The three-story brick factory in Detroit was Ford’s home from 1904 to 1910. About 12,000 Model Ts were built there between 1908 and 1910, when Ford moved to Highland Park. The plant continued as a Studebaker factory after Ford left.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, which displays roughly 60 early Ford and Detroit-made automobiles, is located at 461 Piquette Street in Detroit. Admission for Piquette Heritage Day is $29 for museum members and $34 for nonmembers.

