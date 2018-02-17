CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A museum dedicated to the birthplace of the Model T is seeking descendants of people who worked in the first building operated by Ford Motor Co.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant is looking for descendants to participate in its Piquette Heritage Day on April 8.

Organizers say a score of descendants has been found, but they’re seeking more as they honor the families’ contribution to U.S. auto history. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of anyone who worked in the building can participate.

Descendants are encouraged to contact Nancy Darga at 313-872-8759 for more information.

The three-story brick factory in Detroit was Ford’s home from 1904 to 1910. About 12,000 Model Ts were built there between 1908 and 1910, when Ford moved to Highland Park. The plant continued as a Studebaker factory after Ford left.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, which displays roughly 60 early Ford and Detroit-made automobiles, is located at 461 Piquette Street in Detroit. Admission for Piquette Heritage Day is $29 for museum members and $34 for nonmembers.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

