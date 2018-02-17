DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Neckalas Maddox was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday at his home in the 18000 block of Gilchrist, near the Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

Maddox is described as 6′ tall and 180 lbs. with gray hair and light gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap with an old English D on it, a black coat, blue jeans rolled at the cuff and black boots. Maddox is said to be in good physical condition.

Anyone who sees Maddox or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.