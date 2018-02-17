CBS 62Web clipart. Red internet 3d word on many other words characterize internet - online, business, network, service, blog, site, search, e-mail, technology, news, media, mobile, @. High quality and resolution 3d render. Other internet concepts and background contain in this lightbox: [url=http://www.istockphoto.com/my_lightbox_contents.php?lightboxID=2063921][img]http://photofile.ru/photo/rellas/2703638/52109209.gif[/img][/url] 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Police: Missing Man Suffers From Dementia, Alzheimers

Nicholas Maddox was reported missing in Detroit on Feb. 16, 2018 (photo: Detroit Police)

Police say Neckalas Maddox was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday at his home in the 18000 block of Gilchrist, near the Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

Maddox is described as 6′ tall and 180 lbs. with gray hair and light gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap with an old English D on it, a black coat, blue jeans rolled at the cuff and black boots. Maddox is said to be in good physical condition.

Anyone who sees Maddox or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

