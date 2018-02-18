DETROIT (AP) – Authorities say a man has been killed in Detroit after a vehicle struck him and drove away.
Detroit police say the man, believed to be in his 50s, was struck early Sunday on Eight Mile Road on the city’s northwest side. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators say they don’t know the suspect but have learned the vehicle involved was a black pickup truck.
