DETROIT (WWJ) – If you are ready to add some spice and variety to your dining experience this is the right time for you.

Plan to come hungry to one of over 20 Detroit area restaurants to fully appreciate old and new dishes.

Over 20 restaurants are taking part in Detroit Restaurant week which is now underway through February 25.

Joseph Allerton, general manager and sommelier at Roast, says Restaurant Week is perfectly positioned to get people excited about the food and experience of Detroit dining.

“Winter or spring, sometimes right getting out of the holidays is the busiest time for most restaurants — it’s nice to have something that gives people to create that energy in your space and bring them in,” said Allerton.

This year, restaurants will feature specially priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person.

“I do think that when you get this many people who come check you out for this promotion … the hope is that, a lot of them haven’t been here before, they are kind of checking out all the participants and seeing what their favorites are and then hopefully they come back at the normal price menu.”

Find more information and a full list of participating restaurants for Detroit Restaurant Week [HERE].