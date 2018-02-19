CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WWJ) – A benefit dinner for a Michigan high school football team has been canceled — after outrage over one of the raffle prizes being offered.

The prize offered from the South Lyon High School booster club? An AR-15 rifle.

The football booster club saying they weren’t trying to be insensitive – they were taking advantage of the vast amount of sportsmen in the area.

AR-15 rifles, which are often sold with a 30-round magazine, have been billed by the NRA as “the most popular rifle in America.”

Just last week a former student, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people. The heavily armed teenager gunned down students and adults at the Florida high school on Wednesday. The AR-15 is also the same assault weapon used to kill 59 people in Las Vegas during an outdoor music festival in October — 26 people at a Texas church in November — 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub in Florida in 2016 and used to murder 26 people, mostly young children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

Thousands across the nation have been gathering in their communities to protest the availability of weapons such as at AR-15 which have been the weapon of choice in recent mass killings. Protesters calling on politicians who receive millions of dollars in campaign funding from the NRA to reject their influence.

south lyon warning1 Michigan High School Boosters Cancel Raffle With AR 15 As PrizeOn February 15, South Lyon’s Superintendent Melissa Baker sent a letter to the SLCS Families: “I write to you all today with a heavy heart, as we all send out thoughts and prayers to the victims, families and entire community of Parkland, Florida.” The letter went on to urge parents to learn about the “warning signs connected with school shooters in the United States. They include violent fantasies, anger problems, fascination with weapons …”

The South Lyon Football Booster Organization saying the “sensitivity of the issue coupled with the untimely tragedy has led to the decision.

At no point did the Booster club intend to offend those sensitive to the topic of firearms. The event was meant to generate funding for the football program by taking advantage of the vast amount of sportsmen in the area. The event was not associated in any way with the School District of South Lyon or the High School.”

The boosters went on to say that no minors were to be in attendance and that firearms would not be distributed at the event. Any raffle winner would have to go through “appropriate paperwork and background checks would be performed in accordance to state and federal laws.”

In Michigan, it’s “unlawful to hunt with a semi-automatic shotgun or semi-automatic rifle that can hold more than six shells in the barrel and magazine combined, unless it is a .22 caliber or smaller rimfire. Fully automatic firearms are unlawful. All shotguns
used for migratory game birds (including woodcock) must be plugged so the total capacity of the shotgun does not exceed three shells,” according to the DNR.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen