SAGINAW COUNTY (WWJ) – Police in Saginaw County say woman was killed after driving the wrong way in I-75 and crashing head-on into a Ryder truck.
The accident occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday night. The 22-year-old woman was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on the southbound lanes. The collision occurred at the 154-mile marker at the beginning of the Zilwaukee Bridge.
The driver of the Ryder truck suffered a fractured femur and was taken to the hospital.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the injured driver.
