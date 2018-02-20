CBS 62A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
Filed Under:Doug Martin
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 15: Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a pass while being tackled by Antoine Bethea #41 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may look for a replacement in free agency.

Martin rushed for a career-low 406 yards in 2017, when he averaged just 2.9 yards per carry after missing the first three games of the season while serving the remainder of a four-game ban for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

The release comes less than two years after Martin signed a five-year, $35.75 million contract that would have paid him $6.75 million in 2018.

The 29-year-old was a first-round draft pick out of Boise State in 2012. He rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie, but was slowed by an assortment of injuries for much of the past five seasons.

He agreed to his big contract after rushing for 1,402 yards in 2016, finishing second in the league behind Adrian Peterson.
Martin lost his starting job to second-year pro Peyton Barber late last season. Tuesday’s move leaves the Bucs in the market for a new featured back, which the team may seek in free agency or the draft.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

