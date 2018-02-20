TAYLOR (WWJ) – A woman who killed her co-worker in a dispute over discount merchandise at Burlington Coat Factory has been sentenced to prison.

Sandra Waller, 49, was sentenced Tuesday in 23rd District Court to 18 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 49-year-old Lorraine Faison.

Prior to receiving her sentence, Waller addressed the judge and Faison’s family.

“I would like to give to Ms. Faisson’s daughter my sincerest, heartfelt apology. I’m so very sorry for what I’ve done to your mother,” Waller said. “As for me, I have great sorrow and unceasing anguish in my heart, as well. I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. … I can’t apologize enough.”

Surveillance footage from inside the store, in the 22300 block of Eureka Road near Telegraph, shows Waller being confronted by someone before grabbing for her gun. Police say the video was recorded as employees were preparing to open the morning of Monday, October 16 — and just moments before Faison was killed.

According to Nicole Good, an assistant manager for Burlington, Faison told her the day before that the two had been arguing about the right way to scan merchandise in the sales floor. Faisson told Waller she wasn’t doing it properly, and Waller told Faisson she that couldn’t tell her what to do.

Good testified that both employees complained to her about the situation and got a chance to tell her their side of the story.

“I had agreed to let her (Waller) go back out to the floor, but I was going to separate them and have them scan different areas,” Good said. “When she went back out to the floor I was following a little bit behind them, not right behind, but I could hear that they’d started yelling again, so I told them to go home.”

The next day the two had just arrived for work when police say Waller, a CPL holder, pulled a gun from her waistband and shot Faison in the chest. She died at the hospital.

As part of Waller’s plea, charges of first-degree murder were dropped.