CBS 62A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, […]
97.1 The TicketA golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, […]

TAYLOR (WWJ) – A woman who killed her co-worker in a dispute over discount merchandise at Burlington Coat Factory has been sentenced to prison.

Sandra Waller, 49, was sentenced Tuesday in 23rd District Court to 18 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 49-year-old Lorraine Faison.

burlington shooter e1508356911244 Woman Sentenced To Prison For Burlington Co Worker Killing

Sandra Waller is seen o na video monitor during her arraignment. (Photo: Stephanie Davis/WWJ)

Prior to receiving her sentence, Waller addressed the judge and Faison’s family.

“I would like to give to Ms. Faisson’s daughter my sincerest, heartfelt apology. I’m so very sorry for what I’ve done to your mother,” Waller said. “As for me, I have great sorrow and unceasing anguish in my heart, as well. I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. … I can’t apologize enough.”

Surveillance footage from inside the store, in the 22300 block of Eureka Road near Telegraph, shows Waller being confronted by someone before grabbing for her gun. Police say the video was recorded as employees were preparing to open the morning of Monday, October 16 — and just moments before Faison was killed.

According to Nicole Good, an assistant manager for Burlington, Faison told her the day before that the two had been arguing about the right way to scan merchandise in the sales floor. Faisson told Waller she wasn’t doing it properly, and Waller told Faisson she that couldn’t tell her what to do.

Good testified that both employees complained to her about the situation and got a chance to tell her their side of the story.

lorraine Woman Sentenced To Prison For Burlington Co Worker Killing

Lorraine Faison (Photo via Gofundme)

“I had agreed to let her (Waller) go back out to the floor, but I was going to separate them and have them scan different areas,” Good said. “When she went back out to the floor I was following a little bit behind them, not right behind, but I could hear that they’d started yelling again, so I told them to go home.”

The next day the two had just arrived for work when police say Waller, a CPL holder, pulled a gun from her waistband and shot Faison in the chest. She died at the hospital.

As part of Waller’s plea, charges of first-degree murder were dropped.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen