JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper should not be critiquing Miami’s offseason moves.

Harper said Monday he was shocked the Marlins traded their entire outfield during the offseason. He added that Miami could have become a formidable team by adding a couple of pitchers.

Harper joined a chorus of critics questioning the direction of the Marlins under new CEO Derek Jeter.

Mattingly stressed on Tuesday that it’s important to “take care of your own dugout” and it’s “not really his place to comment on us.”

Mattingly added: “He doesn’t really know what goes on over here. He may think he does. But he doesn’t know what the discussions are. He doesn’t know our players.”
