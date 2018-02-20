CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Jared Coreau

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Jared Coreau from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Coreau, 26, was named the AHL’s Player of the Week on Monday after stopping all 66 shots he faced in the Griffins’ back-to-back shutout wins over the Western Conference-leading Manitoba Moose last week. Coreau ranks third in the AHL this season with 20 wins in 36 appearances, alongside a 2.47 goals-against average, 0.916 save percentage and two shutouts. The Perth, Ontario, native made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 campaign, playing his first game on Dec. 3, 2016 at Pittsburgh and earning his first win on Dec. 23, 2016 at Florida. Overall, Coreau posted a 5-4-3 record with a 3.46 goals-against average, 0.887 save percentage and team-best two shutouts for Detroit in his first taste of NHL action. He also helped the Griffins capture their second AHL Calder Cup championship in five seasons after registering a 19-11-3 regular-season record with a 2.33 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage, alongside a 15-4 postseason record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a 0.909 save percentage.

Originally signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent in April 2013, Coreau has played parts of five seasons with the Griffins, posting an 84-48-10 record in 146 games, with a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.919 save percentage and 13 shutouts. He also has a 17-6 all-time playoff record with a 2.74 goals-against average and 0.914 save percentage. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-6, 220-lb., netminder played three seasons at Northern Michigan University in the CCHA, logging a 32-31-8 record, 2.72 goals-against average, 0.919 save percentage and two shutouts in 76 games from 2010-13.

