DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a home in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood that was peppered with bullets in a drive-by shooting may have been mistakenly targeted by the gunman.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Florence, near McNichols and Telegraph roads on the west side. Police say the gunman fired at least 10 shots into the home.

A woman was home at the time but she was not injured.

Investigators say the shooter may have targeted the wrong house, but they didn’t elaborate.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

